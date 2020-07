Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Don't miss out on the best unit in Century Village. Beautifully renovated and tastefully furnished 2nd floor corner unit, right across from the pool and tennis courts. Open kitchen with ample counter space is perfect for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, light and bright with extra windows in kitchen and living room, no carpets, ceiling fan in every room, extra storage and built ins in the closets. Schedule your showing today and enjoy 2020 in style.