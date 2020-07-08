3212 Karen Drive

Amenities

Available for Annual or Monthly, Furnished or Unfurnished rental. Pet-Friendly Single-family home with 3-bedroom, 2-bath, renovated kitchen with Granite counters & backsplashes & stainless-steel appliances. Private washer & dryer, fenced yard & screened covered patio. 1 car garage & large driveway for off-street parking. Plenty of space to use as a home office.Open main living area with high vaulted ceilings & skylights. Both kitchen & living area opens to the private covered patio & fenced back yard through 3 sets of double sliding glass doors. Tradewinds is located along the Intracoastal waterway within 3 miles to Atlantic Ave with great restaurants, unique shops, entertainment & the beach. Plenty of storage in the garage to accommodate your transition. Instant Approvals (NO HOA).