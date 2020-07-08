All apartments in Palm Beach County
3212 Karen Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3212 Karen Drive

3212 Karen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Karen Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33483

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available for Annual or Monthly, Furnished or Unfurnished rental. Pet-Friendly Single-family home with 3-bedroom, 2-bath, renovated kitchen with Granite counters & backsplashes & stainless-steel appliances. Private washer & dryer, fenced yard & screened covered patio. 1 car garage & large driveway for off-street parking. Plenty of space to use as a home office.Open main living area with high vaulted ceilings & skylights. Both kitchen & living area opens to the private covered patio & fenced back yard through 3 sets of double sliding glass doors. Tradewinds is located along the Intracoastal waterway within 3 miles to Atlantic Ave with great restaurants, unique shops, entertainment & the beach. Plenty of storage in the garage to accommodate your transition. Instant Approvals (NO HOA).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Karen Drive have any available units?
3212 Karen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 3212 Karen Drive have?
Some of 3212 Karen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Karen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Karen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Karen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3212 Karen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3212 Karen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3212 Karen Drive offers parking.
Does 3212 Karen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3212 Karen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Karen Drive have a pool?
No, 3212 Karen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Karen Drive have accessible units?
No, 3212 Karen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Karen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 Karen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3212 Karen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3212 Karen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
