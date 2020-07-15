Rent Calculator
All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 2912 Hidden Hills Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
2912 Hidden Hills Road
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:30 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2912 Hidden Hills Road
2912 Hidden Hills Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2912 Hidden Hills Rd, Palm Beach County, FL 33411
Emerald Dunes
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
True 3 bedrooms 3 bath townhouse with a full bedroom and bath downstairs. Unit is freshly painted. Newer refrigerator. Washer/dryer hook up in the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2912 Hidden Hills Road have any available units?
2912 Hidden Hills Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Palm Beach County, FL
.
What amenities does 2912 Hidden Hills Road have?
Some of 2912 Hidden Hills Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2912 Hidden Hills Road currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Hidden Hills Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Hidden Hills Road pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Hidden Hills Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County
.
Does 2912 Hidden Hills Road offer parking?
No, 2912 Hidden Hills Road does not offer parking.
Does 2912 Hidden Hills Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Hidden Hills Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Hidden Hills Road have a pool?
No, 2912 Hidden Hills Road does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Hidden Hills Road have accessible units?
No, 2912 Hidden Hills Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Hidden Hills Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 Hidden Hills Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 Hidden Hills Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2912 Hidden Hills Road does not have units with air conditioning.
