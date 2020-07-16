2765 Emory Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room pool

Welcome to ''Emory Villas East'' at Cresthaven Villas. This 2-bedrooms and 1-bath, single story villa is located in a very active 55+ community. Unit comes furnished and available for move-in July 26th, 2020. Option for unfurnished at $1250 available, too. This gorgeous villa has gone through a major remodel and everything is brand new. The kitchen offers gorgeous white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and much more. Dining area has a beautiful crystal chandelier to enhance the beauty of the unit. All floors have ben updated. The community offers many amenities such as a community pool, game room, gym, social room, manager on-site and list goes on. Cresthaven also has weekly and monthly social events for all residents.