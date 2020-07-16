All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 2765 Emory Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
2765 Emory Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

2765 Emory Drive

2765 Emory Dr E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2765 Emory Dr E, Palm Beach County, FL 33415

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
Welcome to ''Emory Villas East'' at Cresthaven Villas. This 2-bedrooms and 1-bath, single story villa is located in a very active 55+ community. Unit comes furnished and available for move-in July 26th, 2020. Option for unfurnished at $1250 available, too. This gorgeous villa has gone through a major remodel and everything is brand new. The kitchen offers gorgeous white shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and much more. Dining area has a beautiful crystal chandelier to enhance the beauty of the unit. All floors have ben updated. The community offers many amenities such as a community pool, game room, gym, social room, manager on-site and list goes on. Cresthaven also has weekly and monthly social events for all residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2765 Emory Drive have any available units?
2765 Emory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 2765 Emory Drive have?
Some of 2765 Emory Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2765 Emory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2765 Emory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2765 Emory Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2765 Emory Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 2765 Emory Drive offer parking?
No, 2765 Emory Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2765 Emory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2765 Emory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2765 Emory Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2765 Emory Drive has a pool.
Does 2765 Emory Drive have accessible units?
No, 2765 Emory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2765 Emory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2765 Emory Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2765 Emory Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2765 Emory Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Camino Real
33 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Indian Hills
11211 S Military Trl
Palm Beach County, FL 33436
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33403
Mizner Park Apartments
401 NE Mizner Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Cameron Estates
1517 Cameron Samuel Ln
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College