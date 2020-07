Amenities

Move in ready efficiency .1 bed 1 bath Internet,Cable, Water & Electricity included. Comes with 2 driveway parking spaces. The unit has been completely updated with Washer & Dryer in the unit . 1st, last & security deposit no exceptions. Last 2 Pay stubs, Proof of income,Letter of reference from employer or current landlord. Background check required at tenants expense.No Pets allow , non smokers . Private entrance with a gate.