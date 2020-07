Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is your next home! Central air conditioning - Furnished, unfurnished, part furnished and annual rental. First month rent moves you in. Very clean, super nice and beautiful laminate floors - park in front at your door with an assigned parking space - porch windows are new - The porch also has storage for the extra things -This is a real must see - Sorry NO PETS allowed per association - laundry is a short distance from your door. Many activities are in this community.