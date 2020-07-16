2386 Shimmery Lane

Amenities
Available 07/20/20 2/2 LUXURY TOWN HOME, FAST APPROVAL - Property Id: 37017
Beautiful 2Beds/2Baths Luxury Townhome. Granite countertops, wood floors, full laundry room, 42" wood cabinets and much more!! Bridgewater is the perfect community for you. The scenic waters of Lake Osborne provide a spectacular backdrop for luxury community at Bridgewater. This waterside sanctuary also features a resort-style pool and sunset pavilion for those who seek more laid-back afternoon. For the little ones, there is a tot-lot within the community. We invite you to experience one of the most affordable water front neighborhoods in the area. A MUST SEE!!! Call today and visit us: 561.433.0222.
ASK ABOUT OUR PREFERRED DISCOUNTS FOR CIVIL/GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES and for our PREFERRED EMPLOYER COMPANIES.
Sorry NO daily or weekly rentals.
