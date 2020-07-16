2386 Shimmery Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

Available 07/20/20 2/2 LUXURY TOWN HOME, FAST APPROVAL - Property Id: 37017



Beautiful 2Beds/2Baths Luxury Townhome. Granite countertops, wood floors, full laundry room, 42" wood cabinets and much more!! Bridgewater is the perfect community for you. The scenic waters of Lake Osborne provide a spectacular backdrop for luxury community at Bridgewater. This waterside sanctuary also features a resort-style pool and sunset pavilion for those who seek more laid-back afternoon. For the little ones, there is a tot-lot within the community. We invite you to experience one of the most affordable water front neighborhoods in the area. A MUST SEE!!! Call today and visit us: 561.433.0222.



ASK ABOUT OUR PREFERRED DISCOUNTS FOR CIVIL/GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES and for our PREFERRED EMPLOYER COMPANIES.



Sorry NO daily or weekly rentals.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/37017

Property Id 37017



(RLNE5701187)