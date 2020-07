Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful huge Pool home in desirable Boca Pointe Country Club. 3 bedrooms 3 1/2 baths 2 car garage. Cathedral ceiling in living room. Gourmet kitchen. 2 large master suites with walk-in closets. The downstairs master bedroom has a wet bar. Great location, close to I95, turnpike, great dining and shopping. Boca Pointe Club offers various club memberships. Newer AC And roof to keep electricity bill low. Please note: there is no heater For the jacuzzi or pool, and none will be installed.