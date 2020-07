Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave range

Nice Location Townhouse, ar hearth at Boca Raton, close to Town Center Mall, 3 Bedrooms and 3 full Baths. 1 Bedrrom downstars and 2 upstais.Vinil Laminate flooring by stairs and upstairs Beds, and Ceramic Tile downstairs , Neutral Colors, HOA Approval from 3 to 4 weeks.Assined parking Space # 73, by the front Unit and no problem if need extra Parking Space. Pet Restriction, no Dog.ONLY CAN SHOWING AFTER JUL/08/2020 Occupeid by the Tenant do not disturb.