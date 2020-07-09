21331 Chinaberry Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated, lakefront single family home with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms split floor plan, vaulted ceiling. New, gorgeous kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters and brand new SS appliances. Spacious living, family room. New full size washer and dryer in garage. Tile floors throughout. Tastefully updated bathrooms featuring granite counters, white cabinets. Master bedroom with large walk in closet. Master bath with separate shower/tub. The large patio overlooks the community lake and is a perfect spot for entertaining. Close to shopping, restaurants, hospital and Town Center Mall.