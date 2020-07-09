All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:59 PM

21331 Chinaberry Drive

21331 Chinaberry Drive · (561) 212-6743
Location

21331 Chinaberry Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33428

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,590

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1578 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated, lakefront single family home with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms split floor plan, vaulted ceiling. New, gorgeous kitchen with wood cabinets, granite counters and brand new SS appliances. Spacious living, family room. New full size washer and dryer in garage. Tile floors throughout. Tastefully updated bathrooms featuring granite counters, white cabinets. Master bedroom with large walk in closet. Master bath with separate shower/tub. The large patio overlooks the community lake and is a perfect spot for entertaining. Close to shopping, restaurants, hospital and Town Center Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21331 Chinaberry Drive have any available units?
21331 Chinaberry Drive has a unit available for $2,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21331 Chinaberry Drive have?
Some of 21331 Chinaberry Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21331 Chinaberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21331 Chinaberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21331 Chinaberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21331 Chinaberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 21331 Chinaberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21331 Chinaberry Drive offers parking.
Does 21331 Chinaberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21331 Chinaberry Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21331 Chinaberry Drive have a pool?
No, 21331 Chinaberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 21331 Chinaberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 21331 Chinaberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21331 Chinaberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 21331 Chinaberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21331 Chinaberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21331 Chinaberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
