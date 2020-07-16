All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 2088 E Exeter E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
2088 E Exeter E
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:06 AM

2088 E Exeter E

2088 Exeter E · (410) 961-7911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2088 Exeter E, Palm Beach County, FL 33434
Century Village West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2088 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
new construction
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
pool table
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pool table
internet access
media room
new construction
Spectacular renovated 2 BR/1.5 bath condo apt w/stunning lake views. You don't see apartments renovated like this for rent very often. Open concept style kitchen, with new Samsung SS appliances, black quartz counter tops, SS double sink with disposal. LED trim recess lighting. Huge mounted pantries added to extend the normal perimeter of the kitchen.Central Air, New Water heater, new electric panel.Classy 12 x 24 Porcelain tile throughout. Master bathroom with shower new vanity/mirror/lighting. Remote controlled modern LED light fans. All work done with proper permits. Condo fee incl cable and internet! Century Village is an active adult community offering , clubs, classes, and programs. It includes a luxurious clubhouse, state of the art theater, library, billiard, and indoor pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2088 E Exeter E have any available units?
2088 E Exeter E has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2088 E Exeter E have?
Some of 2088 E Exeter E's amenities include garbage disposal, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2088 E Exeter E currently offering any rent specials?
2088 E Exeter E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2088 E Exeter E pet-friendly?
No, 2088 E Exeter E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 2088 E Exeter E offer parking?
No, 2088 E Exeter E does not offer parking.
Does 2088 E Exeter E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2088 E Exeter E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2088 E Exeter E have a pool?
Yes, 2088 E Exeter E has a pool.
Does 2088 E Exeter E have accessible units?
No, 2088 E Exeter E does not have accessible units.
Does 2088 E Exeter E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2088 E Exeter E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2088 E Exeter E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2088 E Exeter E has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2088 E Exeter E?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Siena at Tuscany
8061 Red Jasper Ln
Delray Beach, FL 33446
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Tuscany Pointe
23126 Post Gardens Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Loftin Place
805 N Olive Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
The Enclave At Delray Beach
14768 Enclave Lakes Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave
Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity