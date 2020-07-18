All apartments in Palm Beach County
19 Coventry A

19 Coventry a · (561) 471-9677
Location

19 Coventry a, Palm Beach County, FL 33417
Century Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
bocce court
clubhouse
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Unfurnished one bedroom condo that has been freshyl painted and cleaned and ready for immediate move in. Located near the East Gate. Bring your clothes and furniture and move right in. Community has a club house with a 1221 seat theater and heated indoor pool, bocche ball, sail boats, fitness center with onsite trainer five days a week, onsite Walgreens Drug Store, free transportation on and off site, barber/beauty salon , 17 swimming pools and much, much more. A must see and will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Coventry A have any available units?
19 Coventry A has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Coventry A have?
Some of 19 Coventry A's amenities include gym, pool, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Coventry A currently offering any rent specials?
19 Coventry A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Coventry A pet-friendly?
No, 19 Coventry A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 19 Coventry A offer parking?
No, 19 Coventry A does not offer parking.
Does 19 Coventry A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Coventry A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Coventry A have a pool?
Yes, 19 Coventry A has a pool.
Does 19 Coventry A have accessible units?
No, 19 Coventry A does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Coventry A have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Coventry A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Coventry A have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Coventry A does not have units with air conditioning.
