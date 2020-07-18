19 Coventry A

Amenities

55 AND OVER COMMUNITY. Unfurnished one bedroom condo that has been freshyl painted and cleaned and ready for immediate move in. Located near the East Gate. Bring your clothes and furniture and move right in. Community has a club house with a 1221 seat theater and heated indoor pool, bocche ball, sail boats, fitness center with onsite trainer five days a week, onsite Walgreens Drug Store, free transportation on and off site, barber/beauty salon , 17 swimming pools and much, much more. A must see and will not last long.