1887 Juno Road

Amenities
Quiet, Clean & Peaceful 6-Unit Apartment Bldg Walking Distance To Juno Intracoastal Park! Perfectly located between Singer Island & PB Gardens. Less than a mile north of PGA Blvd & east of the ICW bridge. Large 2nd-floor corner-unit with balcony terrace & extra private storage! Updated & painted. Accordion Hurricane Accordion shutters for balcony sliding doors! Huge backyard with volleyball net! Ample parking. AMENITIES INCLUDED IN RENT: water, pest control, free common laundry, bldg security system & free WIFI (promo). Central A/C! Minutes to Ocean! Steps to Juno ICW Park: baseball, basketball, boat ramps/slips, canoe/kayaking, huts, fishing, nature areas, parking, playground, tennis courts, picnic areas, pets areas & more! Excellent Landlord & Location! Quick Approvals! No HOA!