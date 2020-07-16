All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 1887 Juno Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
1887 Juno Road
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:20 PM

1887 Juno Road

1887 Juno Road · (561) 706-0095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1887 Juno Road, Palm Beach County, FL 33408

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 1 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Quiet, Clean & Peaceful 6-Unit Apartment Bldg Walking Distance To Juno Intracoastal Park! Perfectly located between Singer Island & PB Gardens. Less than a mile north of PGA Blvd & east of the ICW bridge. Large 2nd-floor corner-unit with balcony terrace & extra private storage! Updated & painted. Accordion Hurricane Accordion shutters for balcony sliding doors! Huge backyard with volleyball net! Ample parking. AMENITIES INCLUDED IN RENT: water, pest control, free common laundry, bldg security system & free WIFI (promo). Central A/C! Minutes to Ocean! Steps to Juno ICW Park: baseball, basketball, boat ramps/slips, canoe/kayaking, huts, fishing, nature areas, parking, playground, tennis courts, picnic areas, pets areas & more! Excellent Landlord & Location! Quick Approvals! No HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1887 Juno Road have any available units?
1887 Juno Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1887 Juno Road have?
Some of 1887 Juno Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1887 Juno Road currently offering any rent specials?
1887 Juno Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1887 Juno Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1887 Juno Road is pet friendly.
Does 1887 Juno Road offer parking?
Yes, 1887 Juno Road offers parking.
Does 1887 Juno Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1887 Juno Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1887 Juno Road have a pool?
No, 1887 Juno Road does not have a pool.
Does 1887 Juno Road have accessible units?
No, 1887 Juno Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1887 Juno Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1887 Juno Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1887 Juno Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1887 Juno Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1887 Juno Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
Via Lugano Apartment Homes
1400 Via Lugano Cir
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Gables Town Colony
6079 Town Colony Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Royal Poinciana South
333 Sunset Avenue
Palm Beach, FL 33480
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
The Lumin at Boca Raton
5500 Broken Sound Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33487
San Marco at Broken Sound
5555 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity