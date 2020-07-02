Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

17199 Shaddock Lane, Boca Raton, FL 33487 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. BOCA RATON 4 BEDROOM 4.5 BATH $7500 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10602379 C/O: DOUGLAS ELLIMAN Located on one of the most prominent lots in Bocaire Country Club, this home has been tastefully reconstructed from the ground up in 2017. Nearly 5,000 SF of air-conditioned living space, open floor plan with tons of natural light and offering some of the best lake & golf course views in the community. Features of this property include hurricane impact windows, new roof, renovated kitchen with stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, high volume ceilings, summer kitchen with oversized pool, first floor master with double bathrooms and free standing tub. The first floor includes a guest bedroom and the master suite with the second floor including two guest bedrooms and a loft. Gas generator is also included. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3614744 ]