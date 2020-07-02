All apartments in Palm Beach County
Find more places like 17199 Shaddock Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
17199 Shaddock Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:00 PM

17199 Shaddock Lane

17199 Shaddock Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

17199 Shaddock Lane, Palm Beach County, FL 33487
Bocaire Golf Club

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
17199 Shaddock Lane, Boca Raton, FL 33487 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. BOCA RATON 4 BEDROOM 4.5 BATH $7500 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10602379 C/O: DOUGLAS ELLIMAN Located on one of the most prominent lots in Bocaire Country Club, this home has been tastefully reconstructed from the ground up in 2017. Nearly 5,000 SF of air-conditioned living space, open floor plan with tons of natural light and offering some of the best lake & golf course views in the community. Features of this property include hurricane impact windows, new roof, renovated kitchen with stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, high volume ceilings, summer kitchen with oversized pool, first floor master with double bathrooms and free standing tub. The first floor includes a guest bedroom and the master suite with the second floor including two guest bedrooms and a loft. Gas generator is also included. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3614744 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17199 Shaddock Lane have any available units?
17199 Shaddock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 17199 Shaddock Lane have?
Some of 17199 Shaddock Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17199 Shaddock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17199 Shaddock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17199 Shaddock Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17199 Shaddock Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17199 Shaddock Lane offer parking?
No, 17199 Shaddock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17199 Shaddock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17199 Shaddock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17199 Shaddock Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17199 Shaddock Lane has a pool.
Does 17199 Shaddock Lane have accessible units?
No, 17199 Shaddock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17199 Shaddock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17199 Shaddock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17199 Shaddock Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17199 Shaddock Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Montecito
9016 Alister Blvd E
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
The Fountains At Delray Beach
14401 Military Trail
Delray Beach, FL 33484
TGM Oceana
2519 N Ocean Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33431
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
The Cove at Boynton Beach Apartments
100 Newlake Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1
Juno Beach, FL 33408
The Charleston at Boca Raton Apartments
20525 S Charleston St
Boca Raton, FL 33434
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLJupiter Farms, FLJupiter, FLHighland Beach, FLWellington, FLThe Acreage, FLGreenacres, FL
Tequesta, FLAtlantis, FLPalm Springs, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLParkland, FLPalm Beach, FLRiviera Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLantana, FLLake Worth, FLNorth Palm Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College