Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath guest apartment in Palm Beach Country Estates is attached to the main house but completely separate (no door connecting to the main house) with its own front entrance and screened back porch. Spacious great room with kitchen featuring breakfast bar island with plenty of counter space. Wood laminate flooring in the bedrooms. Laundry closet in hallway with full sized washer and dryer. No pets or smoking allowed. First month and $3,600 security deposit due at beginning of lease. $40 credit check fee and landlord interview required.