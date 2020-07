Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Waterfront villa with 90k in upgrades. Gourmet kitchen with massive granite island, custom cabinets, 24 inch polished porcelain tile on a diagonal, fresh paint, designer bathrooms, screened patio overlooking the water with the most amazing sunset views in one of the most desirable communities on Atlantic Avenue in Delray. Easy to commute and close to great shops and dining. Ready now!