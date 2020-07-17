15100 Jamaica Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hurry to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Home features open kitchen with a large family room, split bedroom floor plan, updated bathrooms, and tile flooring throughout. The large yard, circular driveway and pet friendly landlord makes this an ideal home for you. Home is currently zoned for A Rated schools and is conveniently located near great shopping, fabulous restaurants and beautiful beaches this home won't last, make it yours today. Pictures taken prior to current tenant