Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

15100 Jamaica Drive

15100 Jamaica Drive · (561) 628-3976
Location

15100 Jamaica Drive, Palm Beach County, FL 33410

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Hurry to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home. Home features open kitchen with a large family room, split bedroom floor plan, updated bathrooms, and tile flooring throughout. The large yard, circular driveway and pet friendly landlord makes this an ideal home for you. Home is currently zoned for A Rated schools and is conveniently located near great shopping, fabulous restaurants and beautiful beaches this home won't last, make it yours today. Pictures taken prior to current tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15100 Jamaica Drive have any available units?
15100 Jamaica Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15100 Jamaica Drive have?
Some of 15100 Jamaica Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15100 Jamaica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15100 Jamaica Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15100 Jamaica Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15100 Jamaica Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15100 Jamaica Drive offer parking?
No, 15100 Jamaica Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15100 Jamaica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15100 Jamaica Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15100 Jamaica Drive have a pool?
No, 15100 Jamaica Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15100 Jamaica Drive have accessible units?
No, 15100 Jamaica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15100 Jamaica Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15100 Jamaica Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15100 Jamaica Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15100 Jamaica Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
