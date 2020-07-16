13221 Alton Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Brand new home Park B model, tiles in main area and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bedroom&full bath. Master suite upstairs with XL walkin closets. laundry room w sink&2 bedroom upstairs. 3 car garage w/750 sf 1 bedrm apt above garage w full bath, kitchen&stacked washer & dryer. EXTREMELY low energy bills. Comes w Cable, Internet & Landscape Maintenance. Easy access to I-95&Florida Turnpike. Few miles away. Surrounded by best golf courses in the country including PGA National Resort. Shopping at Gardens Mall, Downtown at the Gardens, Palm Beach Outlets, City Place, and Worth Avenue. Walking distance to Benjamin private school. Great public school zone. Neighboring Jupiter has some of the most waterfront dining spot. Spectacular WIFI clubhouse with large fitness center and resort style pool