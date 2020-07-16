All apartments in Palm Beach County
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:39 PM

13221 Alton Road

13221 Alton Rd · (561) 628-7082
Location

13221 Alton Rd, Palm Beach County, FL 33418
Square Lake

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3392 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Brand new home Park B model, tiles in main area and carpet in bdrm. 1st fl has a bedroom&full bath. Master suite upstairs with XL walkin closets. laundry room w sink&2 bedroom upstairs. 3 car garage w/750 sf 1 bedrm apt above garage w full bath, kitchen&stacked washer & dryer. EXTREMELY low energy bills. Comes w Cable, Internet & Landscape Maintenance. Easy access to I-95&Florida Turnpike. Few miles away. Surrounded by best golf courses in the country including PGA National Resort. Shopping at Gardens Mall, Downtown at the Gardens, Palm Beach Outlets, City Place, and Worth Avenue. Walking distance to Benjamin private school. Great public school zone. Neighboring Jupiter has some of the most waterfront dining spot. Spectacular WIFI clubhouse with large fitness center and resort style pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13221 Alton Road have any available units?
13221 Alton Road has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13221 Alton Road have?
Some of 13221 Alton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13221 Alton Road currently offering any rent specials?
13221 Alton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13221 Alton Road pet-friendly?
No, 13221 Alton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 13221 Alton Road offer parking?
Yes, 13221 Alton Road offers parking.
Does 13221 Alton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13221 Alton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13221 Alton Road have a pool?
Yes, 13221 Alton Road has a pool.
Does 13221 Alton Road have accessible units?
No, 13221 Alton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13221 Alton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13221 Alton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13221 Alton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13221 Alton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
