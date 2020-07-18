11164 Lakeaire Circle

Amenities

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! ***Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home! You will love entertaining in the open living room with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Thekitchen is perfectly appointed with a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. All bedrooms include ample storage and great natural light, the master suite also boasts a walk-in in closet and a master bath with double sink vanity. The patio in the backyard will become your favorite spot to sip your coffee and enjoy a few quiet moments in the morning! NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to takepossession of the home within 12 days fro