Home
/
Palm Beach County, FL
/
11164 Lakeaire Circle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

11164 Lakeaire Circle

11164 Lakeaire Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11164 Lakeaire Circle, Palm Beach County, FL 33498
Boca Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! ***Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental home! You will love entertaining in the open living room with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Thekitchen is perfectly appointed with a kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. All bedrooms include ample storage and great natural light, the master suite also boasts a walk-in in closet and a master bath with double sink vanity. The patio in the backyard will become your favorite spot to sip your coffee and enjoy a few quiet moments in the morning! NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to takepossession of the home within 12 days fro

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11164 Lakeaire Circle have any available units?
11164 Lakeaire Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 11164 Lakeaire Circle have?
Some of 11164 Lakeaire Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11164 Lakeaire Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11164 Lakeaire Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11164 Lakeaire Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11164 Lakeaire Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 11164 Lakeaire Circle offer parking?
No, 11164 Lakeaire Circle does not offer parking.
Does 11164 Lakeaire Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11164 Lakeaire Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11164 Lakeaire Circle have a pool?
No, 11164 Lakeaire Circle does not have a pool.
Does 11164 Lakeaire Circle have accessible units?
No, 11164 Lakeaire Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11164 Lakeaire Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11164 Lakeaire Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 11164 Lakeaire Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11164 Lakeaire Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
