10875 Old Bridgeport Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cable included parking gym

Unit Amenities cable included carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

VACANT AND READY, FRESHLY PAINTED TWO STORY SCREENED POOL HOME WITH WATERVIEW FROM 2ND BEDROOM. NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND, LANDLORD CURRENTLY UPGRADING HOME WITH NEW FLOORING AND MORE! S.S. APPLIANCES, NICE SIZED MASTER BEDROOM LOCATED ON FIRST FLOOR OVERLOOKING POOL WITH HUGE MASTER BATHROOM ATTACHED. 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, NO CARPET. OWNER PAYS POOL & LANDSCAPING. LAKES AT BOCA RATON OFFERS A RESORT STYLED POOL, FITNESS CENTER, PLAYGROUND, PICNIC/BBQ AREA, BASKETBALL COURTS, DESIGNATED SOCCER FIELD, AND TENNIS COURTS. BASIC CABLE INCLUDED