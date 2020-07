Amenities

Fabulous 2/2 in Century Village! (Furnished) - Fabulous 2 bedroom/2 bathroom corner unit with gorgeous lake views. This first floor unit features updated kitchen and bathrooms with tile flooring throughout. Prime parking directly in front of unit. Very active 55+ community with lots of amenities including clubhouse, pool, theater, library, exercise room, shuffleboard, tennis and more! This unit can be yours to rent, comes furnished.



No Pets Allowed



