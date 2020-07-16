10260 Courtside Lane

Amenities

SAME DAY MOVE-IN. This 2 bedroom is located in a quiet neighborhood (Courtside Villas) in a prime area in West Boca (441 & glades). The apartment is fully furnished and available for rentals of as little as 1 month to up to 12 months. The unit is a quick 5 minute drive to the West Boca Hospital and within walking distance of Evert Tennis Academy and Boca Prep Int'l School. Rent includes utilities, wifi, and cable. In addition to this unit, Courtside Villas has 1bed/1bath and 3bed/2bath also available. Full size washer and dryer in each apartment. Rentals of less than 6months subject to 13% sales tax. Price of $2450/mo valid May-Nov for monthly rentals or for yearly lease. Dec - Apr monthly prices vary according to duration of stay. Please contact agent for exact prices.