Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

10260 Courtside Lane

10260 Courtside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10260 Courtside Lane, Palm Beach County, FL 33428
Mission Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
tennis court
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
tennis court
SAME DAY MOVE-IN. This 2 bedroom is located in a quiet neighborhood (Courtside Villas) in a prime area in West Boca (441 & glades). The apartment is fully furnished and available for rentals of as little as 1 month to up to 12 months. The unit is a quick 5 minute drive to the West Boca Hospital and within walking distance of Evert Tennis Academy and Boca Prep Int'l School. Rent includes utilities, wifi, and cable. In addition to this unit, Courtside Villas has 1bed/1bath and 3bed/2bath also available. Full size washer and dryer in each apartment. Rentals of less than 6months subject to 13% sales tax. Price of $2450/mo valid May-Nov for monthly rentals or for yearly lease. Dec - Apr monthly prices vary according to duration of stay. Please contact agent for exact prices.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10260 Courtside Lane have any available units?
10260 Courtside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Beach County, FL.
What amenities does 10260 Courtside Lane have?
Some of 10260 Courtside Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10260 Courtside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10260 Courtside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10260 Courtside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10260 Courtside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach County.
Does 10260 Courtside Lane offer parking?
No, 10260 Courtside Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10260 Courtside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10260 Courtside Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10260 Courtside Lane have a pool?
No, 10260 Courtside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10260 Courtside Lane have accessible units?
No, 10260 Courtside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10260 Courtside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10260 Courtside Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10260 Courtside Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10260 Courtside Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
