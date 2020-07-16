Amenities

10182 Stonehenge Circle Apt #0809, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom spacious apartment features hard surface counters, luxury laminate floors, and stainless steel appliances. 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Pet rent is $15 per month. There is a weight limit of 65 pounds per pet, and aggressive breeds are prohibited. •$20 Monthly Pet Rent •$500 Fee •2 Pet Limit [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3614830 ]