10182 Stonehenge Circle

10182 Stonehenge Circle · (561) 567-3333
Location

10182 Stonehenge Circle, Palm Beach County, FL 33437

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0809 · Avail. now

$2,040

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1313 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10182 Stonehenge Circle Apt #0809, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom spacious apartment features hard surface counters, luxury laminate floors, and stainless steel appliances. 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Pet rent is $15 per month. There is a weight limit of 65 pounds per pet, and aggressive breeds are prohibited. •$20 Monthly Pet Rent •$500 Fee •2 Pet Limit [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3614830 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10182 Stonehenge Circle have any available units?
10182 Stonehenge Circle has a unit available for $2,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10182 Stonehenge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10182 Stonehenge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10182 Stonehenge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10182 Stonehenge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10182 Stonehenge Circle offer parking?
No, 10182 Stonehenge Circle does not offer parking.
Does 10182 Stonehenge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10182 Stonehenge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10182 Stonehenge Circle have a pool?
No, 10182 Stonehenge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10182 Stonehenge Circle have accessible units?
No, 10182 Stonehenge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10182 Stonehenge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10182 Stonehenge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10182 Stonehenge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10182 Stonehenge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
