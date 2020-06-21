All apartments in Palm Beach
Find more places like 201 Pendleton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Beach, FL
/
201 Pendleton Avenue
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:13 AM

201 Pendleton Avenue

201 Pendleton Avenue · (561) 329-4044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Beach
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

201 Pendleton Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1913 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
IN-TOWN- ABUTTING THE BREAKER'S GOLF COURSE- Fabulous Rental...Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath One Story Bermuda Style Home situated on a large lushly landscaped lot. This lovely home features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, with a wonderful covered loggia overlooking a large pool perfect for entertaining. Best Location in Town.. Walk to The Breakers, The Royal with fabulous shops and restaurants, and Clarke Avenue Beach! Close to Bethesda by the Sea Church, and The Royal Poinciana Chapel and just a short distance to Worth Avenue and other houses of worship.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Pendleton Avenue have any available units?
201 Pendleton Avenue has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Pendleton Avenue have?
Some of 201 Pendleton Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Pendleton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
201 Pendleton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Pendleton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 201 Pendleton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach.
Does 201 Pendleton Avenue offer parking?
No, 201 Pendleton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 201 Pendleton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Pendleton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Pendleton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 201 Pendleton Avenue has a pool.
Does 201 Pendleton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 201 Pendleton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Pendleton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Pendleton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Pendleton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Pendleton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 201 Pendleton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard
Palm Beach, FL 33480
Royal Poinciana South
333 Sunset Avenue
Palm Beach, FL 33480

Similar Pages

Palm Beach 1 BedroomsPalm Beach 2 Bedrooms
Palm Beach Apartments with ParkingPalm Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Palm Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLJensen Beach, FLLake Park, FLPembroke Park, FLJuno Beach, FLLighthouse Point, FL
Golden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLBal Harbour, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLWest Park, FLIves Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirasol

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity