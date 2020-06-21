201 Pendleton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

IN-TOWN- ABUTTING THE BREAKER'S GOLF COURSE- Fabulous Rental...Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath One Story Bermuda Style Home situated on a large lushly landscaped lot. This lovely home features an open floor plan, hardwood floors, with a wonderful covered loggia overlooking a large pool perfect for entertaining. Best Location in Town.. Walk to The Breakers, The Royal with fabulous shops and restaurants, and Clarke Avenue Beach! Close to Bethesda by the Sea Church, and The Royal Poinciana Chapel and just a short distance to Worth Avenue and other houses of worship.