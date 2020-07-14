Ascent of Palm Bay

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $89.00 per household
Deposit: $400.00 or an amount equal to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150.00 Administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350 (1 pet) or $500 (2 pets max)
limit: 2
rent: $10 each pet per month
restrictions: Generally, acceptable animals include domestic cats, fish (maximum tank size: 50 gallons), birds and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Sheppard, Great Dane, Pit Bull (also known as: American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. The numbers of any given animals allowed are property specific. All other animals are prohibited, including but not limited to, snakes, ferrets, iguanas, potbelly pigs, rabbits, and insects. If and when an animal is permitted on a property, a non-refundable fee, additional rent, and additional deposit may be required. These charges may vary among Company properties. Additional fees, rent and deposits will not be required, and breed restrictions may not apply, as an accommodation for disabled person’s support animals. Requests for reasonable accommodations will be reviewed on a case by case basis. NO ANIMAL IS AUTHORIZED WITHOUT MANAGEMENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN PERMISSION AND THE EXECUTION OF AN ANIMAL ADDENDUM. COMMUNITY, 70 pound weight limit.