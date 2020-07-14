All apartments in Palm Bay
Ascent of Palm Bay
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Ascent of Palm Bay

3350 Wedgewood Road NE · (321) 320-8126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 09-302 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 04-211 · Avail. now

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 04-203 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,019

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 09-310 · Avail. now

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 23-204 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 22-202 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,008

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 09-101 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,267

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Unit 07-201 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,267

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Unit 07-301 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,267

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ascent of Palm Bay.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
car wash area
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Welcome to Ascent of Palm Bay Apartments in Palm Bay, Florida. Our beautifully landscaped coastal community is adjacent to the Indian River and is just minutes from the beautiful beaches of Melbourne.

Choose Ascent of Palm Bay as your new home for a selection of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, all featuring spacious and open-concept living. Residents of Ascent of Palm Bay also enjoy our junior olympic size swimming pool, picnic area, bark park, fitness center, basketball court and so much more! Our pet friendly community welcomes large dogs and also boasts ample green space.

Conveniently located just off HWY 1, shopping and dining, plus the world class attractions and recreation options of Florida's Space Coast, are all just minutes away. Now under new management, we have new, fully renovated apartment homes available today. Give us a call or just stop by to take a tour of your new home and experience the difference at Ascent of Palm Bay.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $89.00 per household
Deposit: $400.00 or an amount equal to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150.00 Administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350 (1 pet) or $500 (2 pets max)
limit: 2
rent: $10 each pet per month
restrictions: Generally, acceptable animals include domestic cats, fish (maximum tank size: 50 gallons), birds and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Sheppard, Great Dane, Pit Bull (also known as: American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. The numbers of any given animals allowed are property specific. All other animals are prohibited, including but not limited to, snakes, ferrets, iguanas, potbelly pigs, rabbits, and insects. If and when an animal is permitted on a property, a non-refundable fee, additional rent, and additional deposit may be required. These charges may vary among Company properties. Additional fees, rent and deposits will not be required, and breed restrictions may not apply, as an accommodation for disabled person’s support animals. Requests for reasonable accommodations will be reviewed on a case by case basis. NO ANIMAL IS AUTHORIZED WITHOUT MANAGEMENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN PERMISSION AND THE EXECUTION OF AN ANIMAL ADDENDUM. COMMUNITY, 70 pound weight limit.
Parking Details: 2 parking spaces per apartment.
Storage Details: RV/Boat Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ascent of Palm Bay have any available units?
Ascent of Palm Bay has 16 units available starting at $1,008 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does Ascent of Palm Bay have?
Some of Ascent of Palm Bay's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ascent of Palm Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Ascent of Palm Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ascent of Palm Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Ascent of Palm Bay is pet friendly.
Does Ascent of Palm Bay offer parking?
Yes, Ascent of Palm Bay offers parking.
Does Ascent of Palm Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ascent of Palm Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ascent of Palm Bay have a pool?
Yes, Ascent of Palm Bay has a pool.
Does Ascent of Palm Bay have accessible units?
No, Ascent of Palm Bay does not have accessible units.
Does Ascent of Palm Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ascent of Palm Bay has units with dishwashers.
