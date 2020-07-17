All apartments in Palm Bay
Last updated June 30 2020 at 3:50 PM

971 Fairhaven Street Northeast

971 Fairhaven Street Northeast · (321) 473-0160
Location

971 Fairhaven Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 971 Fairhaven Street Northeast have any available units?
971 Fairhaven Street Northeast has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
Is 971 Fairhaven Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
971 Fairhaven Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 971 Fairhaven Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 971 Fairhaven Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Bay.
Does 971 Fairhaven Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 971 Fairhaven Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 971 Fairhaven Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 971 Fairhaven Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 971 Fairhaven Street Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 971 Fairhaven Street Northeast has a pool.
Does 971 Fairhaven Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 971 Fairhaven Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 971 Fairhaven Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 971 Fairhaven Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 971 Fairhaven Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 971 Fairhaven Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
