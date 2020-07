Amenities

***APPLICATION PENDING***Welcome home to this beautiful 3/2 with lush landscaping located in the convenient NE Palm Bay. The home has updated kitchen and master bath with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This home has no carpeting! Laminate and tile throughout. Plantation shutters adorn the living room and master bedroom's floor to ceiling windows. There are 2 set of sliders that lead onto your screened patio. The fully fenced backyard is your own little private oasis with tropical plants a plenty as well as a fire pit. This gem includes a washer/dryer and basic lawn service. Dogs welcome- no cats please.Renters Ins. required