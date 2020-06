Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom home has an updated kitchen.Rooms are good sizes. Freshly painted and ready for a new tenant. You are within easy walking distance of the nicest Library in Brevard County, The Firehouse, City Hall, Fast food restaurants, Grocery stores and more. NO SMOKING, NO VAPING, No pets