Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:04 PM

276 Avens Road

276 Avens Road Northeast · (321) 768-6950
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

276 Avens Road Northeast, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
APPLICATION PENDING...Super Cute Updated Two Bedroom home centrally located close to everything. Kitchen has updated cabinets, counters, appliances and tile flooring. Both bathrooms have updated vanities, toilets and tile flooring. Recently updated carpets in living room, bedrooms and updated tile in dining area. City water home, screened back porch and fenced yard. Do not let the size scare you, the bedrooms are both very large ( approx. 12x16 ) and the home has a nice layout. One car garage has the laundry area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 Avens Road have any available units?
276 Avens Road has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does 276 Avens Road have?
Some of 276 Avens Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 Avens Road currently offering any rent specials?
276 Avens Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 Avens Road pet-friendly?
No, 276 Avens Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Bay.
Does 276 Avens Road offer parking?
Yes, 276 Avens Road offers parking.
Does 276 Avens Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 Avens Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 Avens Road have a pool?
No, 276 Avens Road does not have a pool.
Does 276 Avens Road have accessible units?
No, 276 Avens Road does not have accessible units.
Does 276 Avens Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 276 Avens Road does not have units with dishwashers.
