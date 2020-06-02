276 Avens Road

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

APPLICATION PENDING...Super Cute Updated Two Bedroom home centrally located close to everything. Kitchen has updated cabinets, counters, appliances and tile flooring. Both bathrooms have updated vanities, toilets and tile flooring. Recently updated carpets in living room, bedrooms and updated tile in dining area. City water home, screened back porch and fenced yard. Do not let the size scare you, the bedrooms are both very large ( approx. 12x16 ) and the home has a nice layout. One car garage has the laundry area.