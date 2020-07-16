All apartments in Palm Bay
209 NW Americana Boulevard

209 Americana Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

209 Americana Boulevard Northwest, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Great floor plan in this large 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath POOL HOME in desirable NW Palm Bay. Master Bedroom Downstairs with 3 Bedrooms upstairs. extra Bonus room upstairs that can be used as 5th bedroom. Wood Laminate Downstairs and carpeted upstairs.Nice screened in pool for all year enjoyment for the whole Family. Pool service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 NW Americana Boulevard have any available units?
209 NW Americana Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Bay, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 NW Americana Boulevard have?
Some of 209 NW Americana Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 NW Americana Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
209 NW Americana Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 NW Americana Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 209 NW Americana Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Bay.
Does 209 NW Americana Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 209 NW Americana Boulevard offers parking.
Does 209 NW Americana Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 NW Americana Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 NW Americana Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 209 NW Americana Boulevard has a pool.
Does 209 NW Americana Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 209 NW Americana Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 209 NW Americana Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 NW Americana Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
