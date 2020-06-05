1988 Muirfield Way

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan clubhouse hot tub

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous town home on the pristine Majors Golf Course offering golfing and a clubhouse with impressive dining and vibrant entertainment events! This pretty home has a $16k custom designed 390 sq. ft. pavered patio area and a master bedroom that overlooks the amazing views of the golf course and beautiful preserve. The open living concept has an added Florida room with a wet bar for all your entertainment needs! The loft area is perfect for a private office or cozy upstairs living space. Lots of windows and natural light. A community pool to soak up the sun. Quiet neighborhood with plenty of sidewalks and mature trees. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants, American Legion and easy access to major highways nearby. Call Julie Palladino for details and appointment 321-408-1225.