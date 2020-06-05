All apartments in Palm Bay
Palm Bay, FL
1988 Muirfield Way
1988 Muirfield Way

1988 Muirfield Way
Location

1988 Muirfield Way, Palm Bay, FL 32909
Bayside Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1896 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Gorgeous town home on the pristine Majors Golf Course offering golfing and a clubhouse with impressive dining and vibrant entertainment events! This pretty home has a $16k custom designed 390 sq. ft. pavered patio area and a master bedroom that overlooks the amazing views of the golf course and beautiful preserve. The open living concept has an added Florida room with a wet bar for all your entertainment needs! The loft area is perfect for a private office or cozy upstairs living space. Lots of windows and natural light. A community pool to soak up the sun. Quiet neighborhood with plenty of sidewalks and mature trees. Close to shopping, schools, restaurants, American Legion and easy access to major highways nearby. Call Julie Palladino for details and appointment 321-408-1225.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1988 Muirfield Way have any available units?
1988 Muirfield Way has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does 1988 Muirfield Way have?
Some of 1988 Muirfield Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1988 Muirfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
1988 Muirfield Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1988 Muirfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 1988 Muirfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Bay.
Does 1988 Muirfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 1988 Muirfield Way does offer parking.
Does 1988 Muirfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1988 Muirfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1988 Muirfield Way have a pool?
Yes, 1988 Muirfield Way has a pool.
Does 1988 Muirfield Way have accessible units?
No, 1988 Muirfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1988 Muirfield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1988 Muirfield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
