Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly pool hot tub

Located in a wonderful 55+ community, this lovely, immaculate TURN-KEY home is located on a quiet corner lot that backs up to a wooded landscape. Fantastic natural light shines throughout this 2 Bed/2 Bth home with a huge fenced backyard that is perfect for entertaining the family & friends. You will love spending time in the spacious Florida Room or enjoying the outdoors on the Covered Patio. This impeccable residence comes FULLY FURNISHED!! Make an appointment to see today! Small dog ok. Under 25 lbs NO Cats. Pet Deposit $250.00