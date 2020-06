Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AMAZING FIND... Large Spacious 3/2 Home with Huge Fenced Yard! This Home Has Much To Offer... Beautiful 42'' Cabinets and Granite in Kitchen, Tile and Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout, Big Built-In Terrarium Feature, Picturesque Pond at Entry... Simply Stunning! Also Has a Large Side Driveway Area and Garage Space Too! This Home is in a Great Location - Convenient and Close to Everything You Need. Lawn Care Included. Owner Will Consider Only Small Pets Under 25 lbs - 2 Pets Maximum. Owner will also paint over mural in DR if tenant desires. Come Check It Out! Listing Office Available to do In Person and/or Virtual Showings.