1648 Sunny Brook Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

BACK ON THE MARKET, tenant cancelled because king size bedroom set won't fit. Great opportunity to live in this cute two bedroom unit on the first floor in the desirable community of Country Gardens. Updated unit, with tile floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen, interior has been newly painted and has a washer dryer hook up. The pool is steps away and this community is close to shops, restaurants and public transportation. The water and cable are included. No large or dangerous breeds accepted. No smoking allowed.