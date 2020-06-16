All apartments in Palm Bay
1648 Sunny Brook Lane
Last updated May 10 2020 at 10:52 PM

1648 Sunny Brook Lane

1648 Sunny Brook Lane · (321) 259-1170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1648 Sunny Brook Lane, Palm Bay, FL 32905
Port Malabar Country Club

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit M103 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 862 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
BACK ON THE MARKET, tenant cancelled because king size bedroom set won't fit. Great opportunity to live in this cute two bedroom unit on the first floor in the desirable community of Country Gardens. Updated unit, with tile floors throughout. Remodeled kitchen, interior has been newly painted and has a washer dryer hook up. The pool is steps away and this community is close to shops, restaurants and public transportation. The water and cable are included. No large or dangerous breeds accepted. No smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1648 Sunny Brook Lane have any available units?
1648 Sunny Brook Lane has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Bay, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Bay Rent Report.
What amenities does 1648 Sunny Brook Lane have?
Some of 1648 Sunny Brook Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1648 Sunny Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1648 Sunny Brook Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1648 Sunny Brook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1648 Sunny Brook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1648 Sunny Brook Lane offer parking?
No, 1648 Sunny Brook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1648 Sunny Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1648 Sunny Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1648 Sunny Brook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1648 Sunny Brook Lane has a pool.
Does 1648 Sunny Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1648 Sunny Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1648 Sunny Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1648 Sunny Brook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
