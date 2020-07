Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Under NEW Management! A community with Old World tradition, elegant landscaping, and excellent architectural design. Exquisite, luxurious living in a relaxing atmosphere. Breathtaking nature and lake views. Resort-style amenities. Extremely spacious floor plans. Our unbeatable location puts you within minutes of the Greenway (417), UCF, Full Sail University, downtown Orlando, the Oviedo Mall and much more. Elmhurst Village is not just another apartment community, it’s a place to call home.