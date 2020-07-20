All apartments in Oviedo
1082 ABELL CIRCLE
Last updated March 24 2019 at 9:59 PM

1082 ABELL CIRCLE

1082 Abell Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1082 Abell Circle, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very nice 3/2 in sought after Oviedo community. Master bedroom on the first floor. Home has an oversized yard. Corner lot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

