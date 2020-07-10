All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 1009 Gotwalt Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
1009 Gotwalt Dr.
Last updated June 1 2019 at 1:33 PM

1009 Gotwalt Dr.

1009 Gotwalt Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
Alafaya Woods
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1009 Gotwalt Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
online portal
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ffde0cf012 ---- AVAILABLE JULY 29, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing today. This is a well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath property in the Alafaya Woods subdivision located off Alafaya Trail in Oviedo and very convenient to local schools, shopping, Alafaya (434) and the 417 (Greenway). This home features ceramic tile throughout, vaulted ceilings, upgraded kitchen, master suite with walk-in closets and garden tub, huge screened porch, fenced backyard and much more. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Gotwalt Dr. have any available units?
1009 Gotwalt Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Gotwalt Dr. have?
Some of 1009 Gotwalt Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Gotwalt Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Gotwalt Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Gotwalt Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Gotwalt Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1009 Gotwalt Dr. offer parking?
No, 1009 Gotwalt Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1009 Gotwalt Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Gotwalt Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Gotwalt Dr. have a pool?
No, 1009 Gotwalt Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Gotwalt Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1009 Gotwalt Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Gotwalt Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Gotwalt Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms
Oviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 Bedrooms
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus