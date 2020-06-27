1004 Pearson Dr Seminole

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Oviedo 3/2 w/ Fenced Yard and 2 Car Garage - TEXT us at 407-477-5407 for Open House Times

MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying



1300 Sq Ft, 3 Bed, 2 Bath In Alafaya Woods,Close to the 417, Oviedo Mall,Oviedo On-The-Park Restaurant rowand shops. Walking distance from Park, Playground and Elementary School.Recently remodeled with fresh paint, wood laminate and tile flooring. 2-Car Garage,screened in back porch andlarge fenced in yard.

Rent includes Pest Control and AC services



**PLEASE NOTE: This rental has NOT been approved for Student Housing**



www.ezrent407.com



(RLNE4199564)