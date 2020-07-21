All apartments in Osceola County
7541 Marker Avenue
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

7541 Marker Avenue

7541 Marker Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7541 Marker Avenue, Osceola County, FL 34747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful, Fully-Furnished, Pool Home in the Reunion West Community located in Kissimmee! - This spacious, fully-furnished 8 bedroom, 7 bathroom, 3,412 square foot pool home is located in the Reunion West Community in the heart of Kissimmee. The home features an open floor plan with 16" ceramic tiled floors throughout the first floor living area, kitchen, dining room, all bathrooms and the inside utility room. The kitchen features upgraded 42" cabinetry with granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet storage, counter top and preparation space, a very large kitchen island with bar for seating, closet pantry and stainless steel appliances including the side-by-side refrigerator with in-door ice and water, range, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. The ample windows in the living areas provide plenty of natural light and an open and expansive feel. Through the sliding glass doors in the living room, you will find the patio and pool area. On the second floor, you will find the master bedrooms and guest bedrooms, guest baths, the bonus room/den, and plenty of storage in the multiple linen closets. Upon entering the upstairs area, you will notice another family room- a great place to lounge after a day spent swimming in the pool. The main master bedroom suite has a very private feel with the en-suite bath featuring dual vanity sinks, glass enclosed shower, large walk-in closet and plush carpeting it is everything one could ask for in a master bedroom! The guest bedrooms are all well-sized with reach-in closets and have easy access to the guest baths. An over-sized two-car garage with automatic door opener, open patio overlooking the pool and hot tub area, pool and lawn maintenance included, high efficiency A/C system and hot water heater, and the included high-end washer and dryer round out this beautifully furnished home. The Reunion West community has incredible amenities such as, the many community pools, a water park and lazy river, fitness centers, golf courses, playgrounds, a spa, and many restaurants to chose from. With easy access to the Disney Parks, Universal, the ESPN Sports Complex., Sea World, Celebration Golf Club, major roadways such as I4, 429, 417, Champions Gate, Celebration, Hunters Creek, SR 441, the Orlando International airport, shopping, dining and entertainment this is a wonderful place to call home!

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty at (407) 326-0667.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE4983133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7541 Marker Avenue have any available units?
7541 Marker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 7541 Marker Avenue have?
Some of 7541 Marker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7541 Marker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7541 Marker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7541 Marker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7541 Marker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7541 Marker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7541 Marker Avenue offers parking.
Does 7541 Marker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7541 Marker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7541 Marker Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7541 Marker Avenue has a pool.
Does 7541 Marker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7541 Marker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7541 Marker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7541 Marker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7541 Marker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7541 Marker Avenue has units with air conditioning.
