2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Are you looking for comfort with designer chic ? This beautiful three bedroom two bath home looks like it came from a Ralph Lauren ad! Your first step into the living room is an oversized, cool oasis w/soaring ceilings & beautiful French doors that invite you out to the huge screened in porch & outdoor patio for grilling & sunning. Friendly kitchen w/upgraded 42" maple cabinets, new Moen faucet, Corian counters + all appliances opens to the family room & nook. The formal dining has RL blue accented tray ceiling & columns for added pizzazz. Escape to your master retreat w/separate walk-in closet & luxury master bath w/dual sinks, shower stall, linen closet & that relaxing garden tub to soak to your heart's content! Subtle accent wall w/matching tray ceiling completes that deluxe pulled together yet so comfortable look. Add'l bedrooms include a beach theme so real you'll hear the seagulls in one & a soothing nature theme that echoes a cool autumn day in the other.It also helps keep the electric bill so low you'll think the meter man made a mistake! Stylish window treatments & ceiling fans stay, too! Awesome curb appeal includes long lasting tile slate roof & pretty pavers in the driveway, front walk, screened porch & patio for a balanced feel, contemporary colors.