Osceola County, FL
2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:33 AM

2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL

2817 Quiet Water Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2817 Quiet Water Trail, Osceola County, FL 34744

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Are you looking for comfort with designer chic ? This beautiful three bedroom two bath home looks like it came from a Ralph Lauren ad! Your first step into the living room is an oversized, cool oasis w/soaring ceilings & beautiful French doors that invite you out to the huge screened in porch & outdoor patio for grilling & sunning. Friendly kitchen w/upgraded 42" maple cabinets, new Moen faucet, Corian counters + all appliances opens to the family room & nook. The formal dining has RL blue accented tray ceiling & columns for added pizzazz. Escape to your master retreat w/separate walk-in closet & luxury master bath w/dual sinks, shower stall, linen closet & that relaxing garden tub to soak to your heart's content! Subtle accent wall w/matching tray ceiling completes that deluxe pulled together yet so comfortable look. Add'l bedrooms include a beach theme so real you'll hear the seagulls in one & a soothing nature theme that echoes a cool autumn day in the other.It also helps keep the electric bill so low you'll think the meter man made a mistake! Stylish window treatments & ceiling fans stay, too! Awesome curb appeal includes long lasting tile slate roof & pretty pavers in the driveway, front walk, screened porch & patio for a balanced feel, contemporary colors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL have any available units?
2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Osceola County, FL.
What amenities does 2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL have?
Some of 2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL offers parking.
Does 2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL have a pool?
No, 2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 2817 QUIET WATER TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
