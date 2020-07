Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage business center car wash area e-payments hot tub online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Nestled in the highly desired ChampionsGate Neighborhood of Davenport, Florida, you’ll find that The Meadows at ChampionsGate Apartment Homes make you feel at home the moment you move in. Our Resident Clubhouse and Social Pavilion offer an oasis that will take away worries from a long day. Stunning views of the Disney Fireworks are easily seen while you lounge in the plush poolside seating and community spaces plus you’ll never miss a delivery or notification with our 24-hour package lockers and online resident portal with rent payment and maintenance requests.



Step inside our homes and you’re met with the modern features you deserve. Our one, two and three bedroom floor plans offer designer archways and arched built-in bookshelves, wood inspired plank flooring, fully equipped kitchens with espresso cabinetry, energy efficient appliances and designer lighting.



The only problem with living at The Meadows at ChampionsGate? How to enjoy the wealth of options just moments from your front door! With numerous top employers nearby and dozens of shopping, dining and entertainment options, you won’t need to go far to experience all ChampionsGate has to offer!