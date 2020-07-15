All apartments in Osceola County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

1480 Neptune Road

1480 Neptune Road · (407) 288-0065
Location

1480 Neptune Road, Osceola County, FL 34744

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4.5 baths, $4000 · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3928 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
garage
media room
Amazing Lake House on a Lush Private Garden - Property Id: 293704

This house on a beautiful private acre lush garden, surrendered by the lake and Majestic Oak Trees .... FULLY FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED!!!! Has a MOTHER IN LAW apartment with a separate entrance from the garage! Direct Lakefront on Lake Toho! Minutes from Downtown Kissimmee, Kissimmee Lakefront, Disney, world renowned Celebration, Airport, Lake Nona and The Loop; perfect location- only a few minutes from turnpike! Rare opportunity to make perfect sunset views from this masterfully custom designed two story 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home yours! This one of a kind home also offers a bonus game room, fitness room and a theater room, complimented by a deck and a screened in unique pontoon boat on the lake, making it the perfect place to entertain! Mature palm and magnolia trees nestle the front yard beautifully, providing just enough shade for afternoon entertainment! Large size master with two separate his and hers walk-in closets! Plenty of storage space throughout the house.
Property Id 293704

(RLNE5833397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 Neptune Road have any available units?
1480 Neptune Road has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1480 Neptune Road have?
Some of 1480 Neptune Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1480 Neptune Road currently offering any rent specials?
1480 Neptune Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 Neptune Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1480 Neptune Road is pet friendly.
Does 1480 Neptune Road offer parking?
Yes, 1480 Neptune Road offers parking.
Does 1480 Neptune Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1480 Neptune Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 Neptune Road have a pool?
No, 1480 Neptune Road does not have a pool.
Does 1480 Neptune Road have accessible units?
No, 1480 Neptune Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 Neptune Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1480 Neptune Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1480 Neptune Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1480 Neptune Road does not have units with air conditioning.
