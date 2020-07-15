1480 Neptune Road

Amenities

This house on a beautiful private acre lush garden, surrendered by the lake and Majestic Oak Trees .... FULLY FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED!!!! Has a MOTHER IN LAW apartment with a separate entrance from the garage! Direct Lakefront on Lake Toho! Minutes from Downtown Kissimmee, Kissimmee Lakefront, Disney, world renowned Celebration, Airport, Lake Nona and The Loop; perfect location- only a few minutes from turnpike! Rare opportunity to make perfect sunset views from this masterfully custom designed two story 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath home yours! This one of a kind home also offers a bonus game room, fitness room and a theater room, complimented by a deck and a screened in unique pontoon boat on the lake, making it the perfect place to entertain! Mature palm and magnolia trees nestle the front yard beautifully, providing just enough shade for afternoon entertainment! Large size master with two separate his and hers walk-in closets! Plenty of storage space throughout the house.

