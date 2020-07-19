All apartments in Osceola County
1208 La Fortuna Boulevard
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:50 PM

1208 La Fortuna Boulevard

1208 La Fortuna Boulevard
Location

1208 La Fortuna Boulevard, Osceola County, FL 34744

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1922 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath condo in a Gated community has everything you could wish for in a home except the yard work. Beautiful clubhouse and olympic size pool to enjoy without the worries of the maintenance. From the 2 car garage to the large spacious rooms. Includes all the kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space. Inside washer/ dryer area hookups and a very well designed kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded appliances. Nice large bedrooms are all on the second floor, master suite with large walk in closet and lavish bathroom with dual sinks and Jacuzzi tub. Screened in patio on first floor and open balcony off master bedroom. Shopping , dining,entertaining,medical facilities all nearby. Just a short drive to the Orlando airport and the Florida Turnpike is just down the road for easy access to all the major attractions.

*** FIRST MONTH RENT FREE!!!!

AVAILABLE Now!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Pet friendly $250 pet fee per pet. No aggressive breeds

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,520, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,520, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard have any available units?
1208 La Fortuna Boulevard has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard have?
Some of 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1208 La Fortuna Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1208 La Fortuna Boulevard?
