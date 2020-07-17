109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1

Amenities

Available 7/2/2020, fully furnished 3 bedrooms property in gorgeous resort. HOA approval is required. This beautiful property comes complete with a fully equipped kitchen, Free WiFi, Central AC, with Cable TV's in every room. The backyard includes patio furniture. Enjoy a relaxing stay in this lovely Townhome loaded with many Resort amenities including Pool, hot tub, Gym, Mini Golf etc. You can also enjoy a poolside Tiki Bar where you can purchase food and drinks. All local theme parks are located less than 20 miles from the property with Disney World is only 20 minutes away.