Osceola County, FL
109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:06 AM

109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1

109 Pompano Beach Drive · (407) 569-8899
Location

109 Pompano Beach Drive, Osceola County, FL 34746

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
Available 7/2/2020, fully furnished 3 bedrooms property in gorgeous resort. HOA approval is required. This beautiful property comes complete with a fully equipped kitchen, Free WiFi, Central AC, with Cable TV's in every room. The backyard includes patio furniture. Enjoy a relaxing stay in this lovely Townhome loaded with many Resort amenities including Pool, hot tub, Gym, Mini Golf etc. You can also enjoy a poolside Tiki Bar where you can purchase food and drinks. All local theme parks are located less than 20 miles from the property with Disney World is only 20 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 have any available units?
109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 have?
Some of 109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osceola County.
Does 109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 Pompano Beach Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.
