1 John Anderson Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system

This is an absolutely gorgeous Penthouse unit with views of the river that are remarkable. Biking and walking trails as well as downtown shopping and great restaurants in walking distance. The condo is impeccable with a wet bar, plenty of room to move, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths plus 2, half baths. The unit boasts beautiful huge windows, an alarm system, storm shutters, a new AC unit and all the luxury that Penthouse living provides. The building itself is amazing. This is a must see, once in a lifetime opportunity! No pets.