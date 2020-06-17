All apartments in Ormond Beach
1 John Anderson Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:58 AM

1 John Anderson Drive

1 John Anderson Drive · (386) 414-3445
Location

1 John Anderson Drive, Ormond Beach, FL 32176

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit PH70 · Avail. now

$4,250

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 3806 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
alarm system
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
This is an absolutely gorgeous Penthouse unit with views of the river that are remarkable. Biking and walking trails as well as downtown shopping and great restaurants in walking distance. The condo is impeccable with a wet bar, plenty of room to move, 4 bedrooms, 4 baths plus 2, half baths. The unit boasts beautiful huge windows, an alarm system, storm shutters, a new AC unit and all the luxury that Penthouse living provides. The building itself is amazing. This is a must see, once in a lifetime opportunity! No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 John Anderson Drive have any available units?
1 John Anderson Drive has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 John Anderson Drive have?
Some of 1 John Anderson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 John Anderson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 John Anderson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 John Anderson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1 John Anderson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ormond Beach.
Does 1 John Anderson Drive offer parking?
No, 1 John Anderson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1 John Anderson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 John Anderson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 John Anderson Drive have a pool?
No, 1 John Anderson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1 John Anderson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1 John Anderson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1 John Anderson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 John Anderson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 John Anderson Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 John Anderson Drive has units with air conditioning.
