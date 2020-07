Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Gorgeous first floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with tiles all over the property, all appliances are included as washer and dryer.

Enjoy Florida sunshine on your screened patio on this cozy and well located community close to major roads, shopping areas , theme parks and great schools