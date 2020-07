Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST. 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom condo for rent at Hawthorne Village. Community is located off of Central Florida Pkwy. Easy access to I-4, shopping, dining and minutes away from downtown Orlando and attractions. Condo features tile floor throughout, full size washer & dryer, and screened in patio. This is a first floor unit. Association approval is required.