9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

This is the one you have been looking for! Four bedroom three bathroom home in much sought after Westover Club Subdivision. This single story home offers split plan living at its optimum. Great kitchen with full appliance package including washer and dryer, this home will check most, if not all of your boxes. Large bedrooms with carpeted floors and closets with custom built storage racks. Great privacy as there are no rear neighbors, but with still plenty of room to relax and or entertain on the screened in pool deck with panoramic view. Community amenities include tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball and a playground. Home is zoned for Olympia High, Gotha Middle and Thornebrooke Elementary, and provides easy access to shopping, entertainment and the freeway network. Property is professionally managed and rent includes garbage collection, pest control, pool and lawn maintenance!!! Unbelievable value, so call now for a showing to avoid missing a great home. Additional photos will be uploaded shortly.