All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE

9597 Westover Club Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9597 Westover Club Circle, Orange County, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This is the one you have been looking for! Four bedroom three bathroom home in much sought after Westover Club Subdivision. This single story home offers split plan living at its optimum. Great kitchen with full appliance package including washer and dryer, this home will check most, if not all of your boxes. Large bedrooms with carpeted floors and closets with custom built storage racks. Great privacy as there are no rear neighbors, but with still plenty of room to relax and or entertain on the screened in pool deck with panoramic view. Community amenities include tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball and a playground. Home is zoned for Olympia High, Gotha Middle and Thornebrooke Elementary, and provides easy access to shopping, entertainment and the freeway network. Property is professionally managed and rent includes garbage collection, pest control, pool and lawn maintenance!!! Unbelievable value, so call now for a showing to avoid missing a great home. Additional photos will be uploaded shortly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE have any available units?
9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE have?
Some of 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9597 WESTOVER CLUB CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orange County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLApopka, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FL
Windermere, FLFour Corners, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMount Dora, FLBithlo, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLLockhart, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College