952-12 Courtyard Lane

Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of The Club at Orlando! SPACIOUS living area is nice, bright and airy! The kitchen has a pass-through to the dining area with a full-size washer and dryer in a separate laundry area. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located to 408, UCF, 417, Valencia, Florida Hospital and Lockheed Martin to name a few. Pets are negotiable. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE MAY 9TH!!!



(RLNE4450407)