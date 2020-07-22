All apartments in Orange County
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

952-12 Courtyard Lane

952 Courtyard Ln · No Longer Available
Location

952 Courtyard Ln, Orange County, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of The Club at Orlando! SPACIOUS living area is nice, bright and airy! The kitchen has a pass-through to the dining area with a full-size washer and dryer in a separate laundry area. MUST SEE!!! Conveniently located to 408, UCF, 417, Valencia, Florida Hospital and Lockheed Martin to name a few. Pets are negotiable. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE MAY 9TH!!!

(RLNE4450407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952-12 Courtyard Lane have any available units?
952-12 Courtyard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
Is 952-12 Courtyard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
952-12 Courtyard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952-12 Courtyard Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 952-12 Courtyard Lane is pet friendly.
Does 952-12 Courtyard Lane offer parking?
No, 952-12 Courtyard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 952-12 Courtyard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 952-12 Courtyard Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 952-12 Courtyard Lane have a pool?
No, 952-12 Courtyard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 952-12 Courtyard Lane have accessible units?
No, 952-12 Courtyard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 952-12 Courtyard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 952-12 Courtyard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 952-12 Courtyard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 952-12 Courtyard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
