Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

9330 Marsh Oaks Ct.

9330 Marsh Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Location

9330 Marsh Oaks Court, Orange County, FL 32832
North Shore at Lake Hart

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 4/2/2 + Office in a Gated Community - Come home to this beautiful one story, single family home on a cul-de-sac in a gated community. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a private office, a two car garage and a fenced backyard. This home is packed with upgrades, including crown molding, granite countertops, stainless appliances, dual sinks in both bathrooms, and much more! Enjoy the community amenities, which include a full fitness center, community pool, playground, basketball court and tennis courts. In addition to all of this, lawn care is included, which gives you more leisure time. This home will not be on the market for long! Call TODAY before someone else does.

(RLNE3932096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. have any available units?
9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. have?
Some of 9330 Marsh Oaks Ct.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. offers parking.
Does 9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. has a pool.
Does 9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9330 Marsh Oaks Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
