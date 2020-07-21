9330 Marsh Oaks Ct.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous 4/2/2 + Office in a Gated Community - Come home to this beautiful one story, single family home on a cul-de-sac in a gated community. It has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a private office, a two car garage and a fenced backyard. This home is packed with upgrades, including crown molding, granite countertops, stainless appliances, dual sinks in both bathrooms, and much more! Enjoy the community amenities, which include a full fitness center, community pool, playground, basketball court and tennis courts. In addition to all of this, lawn care is included, which gives you more leisure time. This home will not be on the market for long! Call TODAY before someone else does.



(RLNE3932096)